Kirani and Merrit to participate in Grenada Invitational

The 100-day countdown to the Grenada Invitational Track and Field scheduled for April 8, 2017, has begun.

The clock started ticking with the official launch of the event at the games venue this morning.

Former Bahamian Olympian, Chris Brown, who’s the Laison Officer attached to the Local Organizing Committee, says the international athletic circuit places the microscope on Grenada.

World sprinter, Asafa Powell, was the first athlete to confirm his participation. It was announced today that Justin Gatlin, Lashawn Merrit, Kirani James, Kim Collins, Kurt Felix, Rondell Bartholomew, Bralon Taplin will be among the stars competing.

Chris Brown says the response has been overwhelming.

The Grenada Invitational Track and Field event is the brainchild of Grenadian sportswriter, Michael Bascombe, in Corporation with Made in Grenada’s Dexter Mitchell.

Brown promotes Grenada as the place for all the athletic action April 8.

