Kimon John Baptiste On The Run

Up to Newstime, Police here have not given any indication whether they have apprehended Kimon John Baptiste.

A wanted man’s notice which was issued on the week-end indicated that the Police were trying to locate him.

Kimon John Baptiste, a 29 year-old Bartender of Golf Course, St. George, is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of sexual assault.

Baptiste is six feet two inches in height, slim built, brown in complexion and has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Baptiste or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440- 3999, South Saint George Police Station at 444-4454; Central Police Station at 440 -2244/5 or Police Emergency – 911.

