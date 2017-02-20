JOUVAY, Grenada, West Indies Ranked 8th

LOOKING AT ANOTHER ONE of the National traditional industries, we have news that Grenada’s Jouvay Chocolate, is ranked 8th in the Top 10: World’s Best Chocolate Shops.

This information is taken from nationalgeographic.com.

It went on to add that Chocolate doesn’t get any fresher than Jouvay, perfected by the Grenada Cocoa Farmers Cooperative, based at the rural Diamond Chocolate Factory.

National Geographic explains the nature of work farmers undergo to produce the best quality beans…the process of picking, sweating, drying in the field to roasting and sampling in the tasting room.

We’ll have more on this in a subsequent bulletin.

