Gun And Drungs In Gun Battle

A police operation in the Gouyave Policing District has resulted in the recovery of an illegal firearm, five 9mm rounds of ammunition, one round of .380 ammunition a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis seeds.

Also confiscated during the operation was a number of offensive weapons including cutlasses, knives, and a pair of scissors.

The operation which took place on Friday 10th March was held in an area known as Gun Battle. One man, Johnathan Richards, 22 years, Fisherman of River Lane Gouyave, St. John has since been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled drug and one count each of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a St. George resident, Solomon Leslie Fortune, 28 years, Carpenter of Happy Hill St. George, was arrested and charged after fifteen rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in his possession. Fortune is also charged for the offences of housebreaking and stealing

678 total views, 135 views today