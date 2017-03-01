The Grenada Co-Operative Bank Has A New Chairman, As Well As A New Deputy Chairman

At its recent meeting of the Board of Directors, Co-op Bank as we know it elected business executives Mr. Ambrose Phillip as its new Chairman and Mr. Leslie Ramdhanny as the new Deputy chairman.

Phillip, whose name is well-known in several developmental circles, replaces Derick Steele who has been a member of the Board for twenty-four (24) years, being Chairman for the last seven years of his tenure.

Leslie Ramdhanny, a business Manager of over 30 years standing, has a distinguished career in the field of administration in several development sectors including the National Development foundation, Agricultural Science and the Rotary club, just to name a few.

He’s been a Director at the Bank since 2002 and has served on the Credit, as well as the Human Resource and Compensation Committees of the Board.

Both Phillip and Ramdhanny are to help guide the Bank’s continued growth and prominence in the Grenadian Banking industry.

Rhamdhanny says he’s looking forward to his new role and contributing further to the future successes of the Institution.

The new Co-op Bank Chairman Ambrose Phillip is seen as bringing a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the ad hoc “Think Tank” Committee of the Board.

He has been in directorship positions at the Grenada Board of Tourism, Grenlec, Grenreal Property Corporation, Grenada Public Service Co-operative Credit Union and the National Stadium Authority, among others.

Reflecting on the implications of his new leadership role on the Board Phillip sees the further growth and improved stability of the Bank with the on-going team-work and professionalism by the Bank’s management and staff.

Co-op Bank is Grenada’s only indigenous peoples’ bank”.

