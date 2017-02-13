“The Grenada Chocolate Family” Shortlisted In 4 International Award Categories

A Grenadian book has been shortlisted in an unprecedented 4 categories of the prestigious Gourmand Cookbook Awards, also considered the Oscars of cookbook awards.

The book is entitled “The Grenada Chocolate Family.”

It’s based on stories written by children in the Grenada Community Library’s free creative writing program.

The shortlisted cookbook categories include Caribbean, Children, Chocolate and the Fund Raising-Charity-Caribbean.

According to a release from the library, this is a magnificent achievement for Grenada and the Caribbean as it’s the only book to have been shortlisted for this many categories in 2017.

The Grenada Community Library has been invited to attend the Best in the World Awards ceremony in May 2017 in China.

If The Grenada Chocolate Family wins this prestigious competition it will carry the title of “Best in the World.”

