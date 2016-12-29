Government And Grenada Union Of Teachers Reach Settlement

Reports reaching Wee FM News indicate the Grenada Union of Teachers has reached agreement with the Government for Salary Increases and Fringe Benefits for 2017 to 2019.

Both parties have signed the Collective Agreement expressing their appreciation for the mutual respect and cordial mood of the talks, which were ongoing since May this year.

The government was always of the view that wage negotiations are hurdles it has to cross, especially as it relates to satisfying a workforce that has submitted to the call for sacrifices in the face of the country’s homegrown Structural Economic Adjustment Programme and not rocking the apple cart to any degree.

Time-and-Time again, Prime Minister Mitchell, has made the point of understanding the rigours of teaching, for he has once been engaged in the fraternity and has been empathizing with their plight, even in the face of the sacrifices the Nation has been called upon to make for its economic house to be in order.

Dr. Mitchell noted that while there are positive signs, there’s still more to be done, especially in the area of the country’s production.

The Government Negotiating Team, however, is said to have commended the GUT leadership for what was its well-fought representation of its members and for ultimately balancing their constituents’ interests with the national good.

The Grenada Government is anticipating similar settlements will be reached in the coming days with the other Public Service Unions and Associations.

