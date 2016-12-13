Four Persons Charged – Over 84-thousand Dollars In Cocaine Seized

Four persons were charged after over 84-thousand dollars in cocaine were seized from a home in Mt. Toute, St. George during a police operation on Monday 12th December, 2016.

Patrick Connell, 57 years, Shopkeeper, Dwight and Carlyne Richards, 26 and 24 years respectively, all of Mt. Toute and Kenisha Mc Sween, 25 years of Munich, St. Andrew have been charged with one count each of possession, and, trafficking of a controlled drug as well as possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

They were each granted bail in the sum of 25-thousand dollars with two sureties and are due to appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on February 9th 2017.

