Fire Destroys $600,000.00 Property

Police are investigating an early morning fire which gutted a 40×60 feet house at Canal Road, Grenville, St. Andrew on Thursday 12th January, 2017.

Firefighters received the emergency call about 02:45 a.m. and responded immediately but on arrival at the scene, the two-storey building, worth an estimated value of six hundred thousand (EC) dollars was completely engulfed in flames. Approximately 3750 gallons of water had to be used to bring the blaze under control.

There has been no report of injury or loss of life.

The owner who was awoken by calls from neighbors escaped unhurt after jumping off the verandah.

