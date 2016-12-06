Errol Allard And His Girlfriend Donessa Cummings On Drug Related Charges

Two St. Andrew residents who were assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of 254-pounds of compressed marijuana have been formally arrested and charged.

Errol Allard, 28 years old Farmer and his girlfriend Donessa Cummings, 25, both of Conference appeared before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 6th December, 2016, jointly charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled drug.

Allard and Cummings have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison at Richmond Hill and will reappear in Court on December 16th.

