Elvin Phillip Charged With Five Counts Of Fraud

A St. George businessman will face the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 7th March, 2017 to answer to multiple charges of fraud.

Elvin Phillip, 44 years of Darbeau, St. George is accused of duping customers of over sixty thousand dollars in down payments for vehicles ordered.

The latest accusations against Phillip dates back to October 2016 to present.

He has so far been charged with five counts of fraud.

Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the Royal Grenada Police Force is advising persons to engage in best business practices so as to avoid falling victims to unscrupulous dealers.

