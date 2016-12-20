De Bourg Of Capital Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Finton De Bourg was sentenced today to 23 years in prison.

The Sentencing hearing for Finton De Bourg guilty of fraud charges relating to the Cap Bank fiasco was conducted in the Number 2 high court.

Word from the court is that De Bourg maintained his innocence through the hearing. The judge, however, told him that he is totally responsible for what transpired.

De Bourg was last month found guilty of fraud-related charges and remanded to prison awaiting sentencing.

