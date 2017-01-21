Charges Laid Against 12, 13 and 15 Year Old Students

Other persons arrested and charged are Aaron Matthew, 23 years, Mechanic of Belmont St. George for the offence of possession of a controlled drug; Danny Lucas, 31 years, Machine Operator of Hope Vale, St. George for the offence of causing harm; Ryan O’Neal, 32 years, of Pearls, St. Andrew for the offense of Praedial Larceny to wit fifty pounds of sour-sops and Alister Thomas, 21, of Marlmount, St. David for damage to property.

Charges of stealing were laid against Noril Jack, 57, Labourer of Paradise, St. Andrew; Peter Harris, 59, of Grand Mal St. George as well as a 12 year old student.

Two other students, ages 15 and 13 years were charged with housebreaking offenses.

