Many Churches across the world and here in Grenada are today observing the beginning of the Lentern Season.

Today, commonly known as Ash Wednesday was marked with church-goers attending places of worship to receive ashes on their foreheads, a sign of penance.

The Conference of Churches here declared today as a “National Day of Penitence”.

The grouping made the call for persons to observe today as a day of prayer and reflection.

