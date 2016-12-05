Beefed Up Security for Festive Season

A beefed up police presence will be realized across the country in the lead up to Christmas 2016 celebrations.

The general public can expect continued and increased operations both in the rural and urban areas with many high-risk areas around the country receiving particular attention.

With this heightened security the general public can expect traffic stops and searches, road blocks and increased officers on the beat / town patrols, anti-drug operations among others.

In a drug operation on Monday 5th December, 2016 at Conference, St. Andrew police confiscated 254 pounds of compressed marijuana. Two persons are currently assisting with the investigations.

In another operation yesterday (December 4th) 48-pounds of compressed marijuana, a motor vehicle and a speed boat were seized in Mt. Egmont, St. George.

The general public will also see a further increase in police presence effective December 19th given the cancellation of all pass and off duty and the recall of all officers on vacation.

