Annual Firearm License

The RGPF is sending out a reminder to Firearm owners that their annual license fee is overdue and the grace period has also since expired.

Persons are encouraged to make the necessary payments and present receipt as proof to the firearm licensing authority at Police Headquarters, Fort George, St. George’s.

Failure to do so, the RGPF says, will result in the confiscation of the firearms.

The current fee for licensing is 300 EC dollars for one year and 500 dollars for two years.

Licensed firearm holders and/or owners are also reminded that their licenses must be renewed every five years.

Firearm holders who will be vacationing outside of the State are reminded that firearms should be lodged at the nearest police station or police headquarters for safe keeping.

Persons are also encouraged to refrain from leaving their firearm in vehicles as well as exposing same in public and to ensure they are properly secured at all times.

