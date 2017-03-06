9 Men Rescued At Sea

The Grenada Coast Guard in a heroic act today (Friday 3rd March, 2017) rescued nine (9) crew members of a Vincentian registered motor vessel that sank approximately 9 miles off Point Salines.

M/V Persia II was at the time carrying cargo from Trinidad en route to St. Vincent when it apparently encountered difficulties.

Coast Guard officials received the emergency call sometime after 10:00 a.m. which stated that the vessel was sinking. On arrival the vessel was seen partially submerged with its crew members still on board.

The men who are currently in the care of the shipping agent, Paddy’s Shipping, are scheduled to depart Grenada on Saturday 4th.

6,221 total views, 18 views today