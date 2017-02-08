4 Awarded During Independence Rally

Grenadian-born British soldier, Lance Sergeant Johnson Gideon Beharry, was given an Independence award yesterday.

Beharry, who’s been decorated with the Victoria Cross, the highest British award for his bravery in action in war in Iraq, yesterday received Grenada’s highest award, the Companion of the Order of Grenada.

He was recognized for his commitment and gallantry.

And still in the spirit of independence….. Several patriotic Grenadians were awarded for their contribution to the holistic development of the nation.

Medical Director, Dr. Kester Dragon, was recognized for his outstanding service to Grenada in his field.

He received the order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence.

Mrs. Nadia Benjamin MBE, former MP, was awarded the medal of honour for her outstanding contribution and dedication to her beloved Parish of St. Andrew.

And, Paul Slinger who was recognized for his contribution to Grenada, also received a Medal of Honour.

