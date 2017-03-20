14 Year Old Girl Missing

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Thania Whiteman Salhab of St. Juilles Street, St. George’s. Fourteen year old Thania left her home on Friday 17th March, 2017 between the hours of 04:00 a.m. and 05:00 a.m. and has not returned since. She is about five feet – five inches in height and dark brown in complexion.

Anyone seeing Thania or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at telephone number 440 2244/5, Police Control at 911, Police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

