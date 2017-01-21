13 Year Old Liandra John Is Missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13 year old Liandra John, a thirteen year old of Grand Bacolet, St. Andrew.

Liandra left home on Wednesday 11th January, 2017 and has not returned since. She is dark in complexion and about 5 feet in height.

Anyone seeing Liandra or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grenville Police Station at 442 7224, Police Emergency at 911 or the nearest Police Station.

