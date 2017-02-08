1-Million Dollars’ Worth Of Compressed Cannabis Seized In Carriacou

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of over 1-million dollars’ worth of compressed cannabis on the sister isle of Carriacou.

Peter Kim Alexander, 33 years, unemployed of Cook Hill Road, Grenville, St. Andrew and Astique Haynes, 27 years, Laborer of Chateaubelair, St. Vincent will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Friday 13th February, 2017 on charges of trafficking, importation and possession of a controlled drug.

The cannabis was discovered during a joint police operation on a beach in Windward about 10:30 a.m on February 6th 2017. The lawmen unearthed 18 bags of compressed marijuana weighing approximately 618-pounds.

Police investigations continue.

